|
28.03.2024 12:30:00
SolarEdge Launches SolarEdge ONE Optimization Solution for Homeowners with a Dynamic Rate Plan in the Netherlands
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. ("SolarEdge”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced the introduction of its dynamic rate optimization capability for homeowners with a dynamic rate plan in the Netherlands.
The dynamic rate optimization capability, powered by the SolarEdge ONE AI-based energy optimization system, is designed to maximize savings for homeowners with a dynamic rate plan. This capability works seamlessly with applicable SolarEdge Home inverters and batteries and is achieved by:
- linking to day-ahead electricity markets.
- developing a personalized 24-hour optimized energy plan for the home.
- automatically adapting to individual energy needs using predictive AI algorithms.
- making hundreds of real-time decisions throughout the day based on weather forecasts, changing utility rates, home consumption patterns, solar production and homeowner preferences.
Based on these predictions and real-time decisions, SolarEdge ONE can divert excess PV to prioritized home devices, take advantage of off-peak pricing to charge a battery, or maximize feed-in revenue by discharging during peak pricing hours.
Zvi Lando, CEO, SolarEdge Technologies, said: ”Smart energy management is vital to unlocking the potential of the clean energy transition. This advanced dynamic rate optimization is the latest feature to join the suite of software capabilities that are available on the SolarEdge One energy management system, following the recent launch of the Negative Rate Optimization feature. We are dedicated to delivering the most comprehensive energy management solution to our customers and look forward to introducing additional sophisticated products to more markets in the coming months.”
About SolarEdge
SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC-optimized inverter seeks to maximise power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at solaredge.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240328334673/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SolarEdge Incmehr Nachrichten
|
21.02.24
|SolarEdge-Aktie zweistellig im Minus: Schwacher Umsatzausblick - Auch SMA Solar belastet (dpa-AFX)
|
21.02.24
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: SMA Solar unter Druck wegen Solaredge - Minus aber halbiert (dpa-AFX)
|
19.02.24
|Ausblick: SolarEdge zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
06.02.24
|Erste Schätzungen: SolarEdge stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
31.10.23
|Ausblick: SolarEdge stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.10.23
|SolarEdge-Aktie verliert: Schwacher Umsatz bei SolarEdge - SMA Solar-Aktie und Enphase Energy-Aktie ebenfalls tiefer (dpa-AFX)
|
20.10.23
|Gewinnwarnung: Solaredge schockt Anleger - Auch SMA-Solar-Aktie fällt (Handelsblatt)
Analysen zu SolarEdge Incmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SolarEdge Inc
|64,65
|2,04%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLetzter Handelstag der Karwoche: ATX geht etwas fester ins lange Wochenende -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich an Gründonnerstag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte am letzten Tag der verkürzten Handelswoche sich in der Nähe der Nulllinie.