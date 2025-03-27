|
27.03.2025 02:35:36
Soleno Therapeutics Gets FDA Approval For VYKAT XR To Treat Hyperphagia In Prader-Willi Syndrome
(RTTNews) - Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved VYKAT XR (diazoxide choline) extended-release tablets, previously referred to as DCCR, for the treatment of hyperphagia in adults and children 4 years of age and older with Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS).
Soleno expects VYKAT XR to be available in the U.S. beginning in April 2025.
Soleno has launched Soleno One, a comprehensive patient support program.
According to the company, the FDA approval of VYKAT XR was based on an adequate and well-controlled study and safety data from the comprehensive clinical development program. Efficacy was established during the 16-week randomized withdrawal study period of Study 2-RWP, a Phase 3 multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. Individuals randomized to switch to placebo demonstrated a statistically significant worsening of hyperphagia compared with individuals who remained on VYKAT XR. Prior to participating in the randomized withdrawal period, all individuals received double-blind and/or open-label VYKAT XR for a mean duration of 3.3 years.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerluste an den US-Börsen -- ATX beendet Handel etwas höher -- DAX schließt tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Mittwoch mit leichten Gewinnen, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt nach unten tendierte. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es mehrheitlich aufwärts.