Solid Powe a Aktie

Solid Powe a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3C859 / ISIN: US83422N1054

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
31.10.2025 20:47:00

Solid Power Jumps 25% On ASSB Partnership With Samsung SDI And BMW

(RTTNews) - Solid Power, Inc.,(SLDP) rallied 24.98% to $6.31, gaining $0.98, after announcing a strategic collaboration with Samsung SDI and BMW to develop and validate all-solid-state battery or ASSB technology.

Under the agreement, Solid Power will supply its sulfide-based solid electrolyte to Samsung SDI, which will integrate it into cells that BMW will evaluate for performance in upcoming demonstration vehicles.

CEO John Van Scoter said the partnership marks "a key step towards commercialization of ASSB technology," highlighting improved safety, energy density, and battery life relative to conventional lithium-ion systems.

SLDP opened at $5.45, reached a high of $6.50 and a low of $5.40, compared to the previous close of $5.33 on the Nasdaq. Trading volume surged significantly above average. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $1.20 - $7.20.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Solid Power Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten