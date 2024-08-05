|
Solidcore Resources plc: Q2 2024 production results
Solidcore Resources plc (“Solidcore” or the “Company”) reports production results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.
“In Q2, we demonstrated solid production results as well as managed to unwind a significant portion of our concentrate inventory, which resulted in strong cash flow generation and higher net cash position”, said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO of Solidcore Resources plc.
HIGHLIGHTS
PRODUCTION RESULTS
KYZYL
Q2 gold production at Kyzyl grew by 66% y-o-y to 93 Koz due to higher volumes of concentrate shipments to offtakers, higher grade and toll-processing volumes at third party POX. Quarterly results contributed to a 32% increase in H1 production.
The Company’s efforts to unwind the previously accumulated concentrate stockpiles resulted in a 30% (approximately 20 Koz) reduction in inventory year to date.
VARVARA
In Q2, production at Varvara was stable y-o-y at 42 Koz, A marginal y-o-y decline in H1 was driven by a planned moderate decrease in Komar ore grade at the leaching circuit.
ERTIS POX
The autoclave construction at COEK production site in Belgium was completed. Delivery preparation is in process. At the future construction site engineering survey is in progress to develop documentation for technological and infrastructure facilities. Draft and working design projects for temporary on-site buildings have been developed. The formal Board decision on the project and feasibility study results announcement are expected in December 2024.
