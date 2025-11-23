SoundHound AI Aktie
WKN DE: A3DGJK / ISIN: US8361001071
|
23.11.2025 07:11:00
SoundHound AI Looks Unstoppable. Is It a Top AI Stock to Buy for 2026?
Most of investors' focus on the artificial intelligence (AI) race is centered around AI infrastructure and the huge capital expenditures (capex) required to build out the computing capacity needed. Less time is spent finding smaller companies that are deploying AI for relevant purposes, and there are a few companies that have some exciting products with potentially huge opportunities.One of those is SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN), which continues to post quarter after quarter of impressive results and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. But is it a top AI stock to buy for 2026? Let's dig in.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!