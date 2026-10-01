South Korea Inflation Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - South Korea will on Friday release September figures for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Inflation is expected to rise 0.4 percent on month and 2.9 percent on year after adding 0.2 percent on month and 3.1 percent on year in August.

Japan will see August figures for unemployment and September data for monetary base and Tokyo inflation. The jobless rate (2.4 percent) and the jobs-to-applicant ratio (1.18) are expected to be unchanged.

The monetary base is expected to fall 16.3 percent on year after dropping 15.7 percent in August. Tokyo overall inflation was up1.9 percent on year in August, while core CPI rose an annual 1.8 percent.

Finally, the markets in China are closed for the National Day holiday until Thursday, Oct. 8.