24.10.2024 12:52:39

Southwest Airlines Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Inc. (LUV) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $67 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $193 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Southwest Airlines Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $89 million or $0.15 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $6.870 billion from $6.525 billion last year.

Southwest Airlines Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $67 Mln. vs. $193 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.11 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $6.870 Bln vs. $6.525 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Southwest Airlines Co.mehr Nachrichten