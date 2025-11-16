NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
16.11.2025 12:06:00
SpaceX Changed the Economics of Spaceflight. Now It's Doing the Same Thing to Satellite Cost.
The third time was the charm.Twice in the past week, United Launch Alliance (ULA) had to "scrub" attempts to launch a new ViaSat-3 F2 communications satellite for customer Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT), both times due to technical issues with oxygen valves on the ULA Atlas V launch vehicle. On Thursday night, Nov. 13, ULA finally succeeded on its third attempt, and got the satellite into orbit. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
