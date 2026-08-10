Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
10.08.2026 02:00:00
SpaceX vs. Quantinuum: Which Recent IPO Stock Is a Better Buy?
Investors have been treated to a pair of compelling investment opportunities in 2026. Two of the most anticipated initial public offerings in recent memory have experienced share price declines since their IPOs: Quantinuum (NASDAQ: QNT) and Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX.Quantinuum is among the latest public companies in the exciting field of quantum computers. It was born out of a merger between Honeywell's quantum computing division and U.K.-based Cambridge Quantum. SpaceX made history as the biggest IPO ever.Their share price pullback presents a potential entry point for those seeking exposure to the frontiers of space exploration and quantum computing. To choose between these newly public companies, here are insights into which one makes a better stock investment.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Quantinuum
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Quantinuum
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Quantinuum
|50,80
|0,49%
|Tesla
|286,25
|0,90%