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10.08.2026 02:00:00

SpaceX vs. Quantinuum: Which Recent IPO Stock Is a Better Buy?

Investors have been treated to a pair of compelling investment opportunities in 2026. Two of the most anticipated initial public offerings in recent memory have experienced share price declines since their IPOs: Quantinuum (NASDAQ: QNT) and Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX.Quantinuum is among the latest public companies in the exciting field of quantum computers. It was born out of a merger between Honeywell's quantum computing division and U.K.-based Cambridge Quantum. SpaceX made history as the biggest IPO ever.Their share price pullback presents a potential entry point for those seeking exposure to the frontiers of space exploration and quantum computing. To choose between these newly public companies, here are insights into which one makes a better stock investment.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Quantinuum 50,80 0,49% Quantinuum
Tesla 286,25 0,90% Tesla

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