Spotify Aktie
WKN DE: A2JEGN / ISIN: LU1778762911
|
22.12.2025 19:33:00
Spotify Says It's Shutting Down Access to Site That Scraped Its Music Library
After a shadow library site claimed to have created a metadata archive of 99.6 percent of Spotify's music, the streaming service said it's shutting down accounts and creating safeguards to protect its data.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Cnet
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Spotifymehr Nachrichten
|
08.12.25
|Why Spotify Wrapped hits the sweet spot (Financial Times)
|
24.11.25
|Spotify to raise US prices in first quarter of next year (Financial Times)
|
04.11.25
|Spotify-Aktie gibt ab: Musikstreaming-Dienst legt stärker zu als erwartet (dpa-AFX)
|
04.11.25
|Ausblick: Spotify legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
01.11.25
|Spotify and Netflix perfected the business of distraction — and now we’re paying the price (Financial Times)
|
23.10.25