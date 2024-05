Sprouts Farmers Market To Buy Back $600 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) Thursday announced that its Board has authorized a new share repurchase program of $600 million of its common shares, which replaces its current authorization with nearly $120 million remaining.

The shares may be purchased on a discretionary basis from time to time, through open market purchases. This share repurchase program may be commenced, suspended or discontinued at any time and expires on May 22, 2027.