STAAR Surgical Company Aktie

STAAR Surgical Company für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 870353 / ISIN: US8523123052

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
06.01.2026 20:03:11

STAAR Stock Drops 10% After Shareholders Reject Alcon Merger Proposal

(RTTNews) - STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) shares fell 10.23%, trading at $21.49, down $2.45, following news that the company will terminate its merger agreement with Alcon Inc. after failing to secure enough shareholder votes at a special meeting.

The preliminary results showed that STAAR did not receive the required support to approve the acquisition by Alcon, prompting the company to end the deal and remain an independent, publicly traded business. Neither party will incur a termination fee.

CEO Stephen Farrell said the board respected the vote outcome and intends to focus on maximizing shareholder value by advancing sales growth, distribution efficiency, and broader adoption of the company's EVO ICL vision-correction technology.

Trading volume for STAA was elevated, reflecting investor response to the failed transaction and uncertainty about the company's future direction as it continues standalone operations. Market participants will likely be watching for further strategic updates and performance guidance.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu STAAR Surgical Company

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu STAAR Surgical Company

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

STAAR Surgical Company 18,86 -1,62% STAAR Surgical Company

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX tiefer -- DAX etwas schwächer -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren zu Verlusten. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen