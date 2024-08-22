|
22.08.2024 10:14:00
Starbucks vs. Chipotle: Which Stock Is the Better Buy After the CEO Switch?
The restaurant industry was abuzz last week with the surprise announcement that star CEO Brian Niccol was leaving the burrito world for a taste of coffee. He steered Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) out of a marketing disaster when he took the helm in 2018, and the stock gained more than 950% from the time he took over through to its stock split this June.Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) investors are hoping that he can bring some fresh brew to their cups as well. The announcement itself sent Starbucks stock soaring, adding $20 billion to its market cap.Is it time for investors to bet on a Starbucks recovery, or should you stick with Chipotle Mexican Grill?
