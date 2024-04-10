State Street Earns MLT’s Hispanic Equity at Work Bronze Certification and Black Equity at Work Bronze Recertification

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced that it has earned both the Hispanic Equity at Work Bronze Certification and the renewal of its Black Equity at Work Bronze Certification, two recognitions issued by Management Leadership of Tomorrow (MLT).

MLT has worked with and supported employers in their journey toward racial equity by providing talent, recruitment, retention, and comprehensive diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategy assistance. Through its Racial Equity at Work Certification programs, MLT recognizes those employers who are advancing equitable principles in the workplace and in their industry and taking the necessary steps towards improving economic mobility.

"State Street’s steadfast commitment to breaking down systemic barriers for Black and Hispanic professionals is truly exemplary,” said John Rice, CEO & Founder of MLT. "I congratulate the team on reaching this important milestone. By becoming Hispanic Equity at Work certified, State Street is setting the standard for racial equity within our country’s leading financial institutions.”

Last year, State Street became the first Global Systemically Important Financial Institution (GSIFI) to earn the MLT Black Equity at Work Bronze Certification, and the firm has now been recognized with recertification of this achievement. With today’s announcement, State Street also becomes the first GSIFI to earn the MLT Hispanic Equity at Work Certification.

"We are proud to take a results-oriented approach to racial equity in the workplace, ensuring that all of our key stakeholders are best served,” added Marcia Rothchild, head of State Street for Latin America and the Caribbean. "Our partnership with MLT on the Hispanic Equity at Work Certification furthers our commitment to transparency, accountability, and action as we continue advancing inclusion, diversity, and equity.”

These recognitions follow State Street’s 2020 commitments on the firm’s 10 Actions to Address Racism and Inequality through measurable tenets that are part of the company’s global vision to be a leader in promoting greater equity in the industry and local communities.

"We continue to prioritize diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives within our broader business strategy, and these two certifications demonstrate that we are heading in the right direction in pursuit of these goals,” said Paul Francisco, chief diversity officer of State Street.

Click here to learn more about the ways in which State Street has continued to advance this mission.

