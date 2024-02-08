State Street Expands Fund Connect ETF APIs to Provide Global Coverage

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced the expansion of its Fund Connect ETF portal via upgrades to its Application Protocol Interface (API), now offering coverage to all clients globally including Europe and the APAC region. Fund Connect ETF APIs have been available in the U.S. and Canada for years and account for nearly half of North American order volumes.

Fund Connect ETF is a global online portal that facilitates the creation and redemption of ETFs, designed as a single point of access to many issuers. The portal’s automated order routing solution provides access to ETFs in multiple currencies, supplying a direct link between Authorized Participants (APs), order takers, sub-advisors and sponsors. This API expansion allows global market participants to scale their businesses and capitalize on efficiency gains and risk reduction through the portal’s automated API technology.

"This expansion is in response to the growing demand from our valued APs, particularly those in Europe and APAC, who have expressed a strong interest in leveraging State Street’s best-in-class connectivity,” said Lori Coakley, global business head of Fund Connect ETF at State Street. "Not only does this cater to that increasing demand for streamlined and automated ETF creation and redemption processes, but it also further solidifies our position as a leader in the ETF industry.”

The ETF market has witnessed unparalleled growth over the course of the past few years, driving a surge in demand for increased automation within the creation and redemption framework. Recognizing this trend, State Street is meeting the evolving needs of APs by upgrading one of the most integral parts of State Street’s GlobalLink product suite. With this enhanced API integration, clients globally will now be able to seamlessly place orders directly with funds via their own Order Management Systems (OMS).

"The global API connectivity is the next logical step in the continued digitization of our ETF servicing business,” said Frank Koudelka, global head of ETF Product at State Street. "Close to 100 authorized participants are communicating their create / redeem orders globally on behalf of our ETF clients to State Street via Fund Connect. "The continued theme we have heard from them is a desire to communicate system-to-system as opposed to web portals, and Fund Connect is now the first create / redeem portal with fully enabled via APIs across Asia-Pacific, Canada, Europe and the United States. his further demonstrates the innovations that State Street has brought to the marketplace as the largest global ETF service provider.”

Fund Connect ETF is an integral part of State Street Global Markets’ suite of award-winning electronic trading platforms.

Click here to learn more.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $41.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $4.1 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2023, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 46,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2023 includes approximately $64 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

© 2024 State Street Corporation

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240208891005/en/