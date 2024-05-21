State Street Global Advisors Expands its Low-Cost SPDR® Portfolio ETF™ Suite with Debut of the SPDR® Portfolio Treasury ETF

State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), today announced the launch of the SPDR® Portfolio Treasury ETF (SPTB). SPTB further enhances SPDR’s Portfolio ETF suite by providing low-cost exposure to US Treasury securities with remaining maturities greater than or equal to one year. Priced at three basis points, SPTB seeks to track the performance of the Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Index.

"We continue to see fixed income ETFs used to tailor portfolios, allowing for greater flexibility, customized allocations and targeted investment outcomes,” said Allison Bonds Mazza, Head of Intermediary at State Street Global Advisors. "With the addition of SPTB, our low-cost SPDR Portfolio suite now offers investors a complete set of cost-effective tools to disaggregate the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index by sector as well as maturity.” This enables investors to assemble their own fixed-income portfolios to create a core that is more flexible, customized, as well as cost- and tax-efficient — all in a transparent manner.

SPTB provides investors access to broad Treasury exposure through a single instrument and complements our existing low-cost Treasury line up of short-, intermediate- and long maturity ETFs: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS), SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) and SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL).

Introduced in 2017 and with offerings priced as little as two basis points, the SPDR Portfolio ETF suite is designed to provide investors with greater choice in low-cost ETFs. The suite provides exposure to US equity, international equity, and fixed income asset classes to help investors build a diversified core portfolio of stocks and bonds while keeping more of what they earn. Widely embraced by investors, SPDR Portfolio ETFs have more than $197 billion in assets.1

As the creator of the world’s first ETFs, SPDR’s innovation in ETFs is driven by its commitment to delivering low-cost, efficient solutions for investors and backed by more than 40 years of indexing experience.2 SPDR Portfolio ETFs are backed by the same team and processes that have made SPDR a leader in ETF investing.

About SPDR Exchange Traded Funds

SPDR ETFs are a comprehensive family spanning an array of international and domestic asset classes. SPDR ETFs are sponsored by affiliates of State Street Global Advisors. The funds provide investors with the flexibility to select investments that are aligned to their investment strategy. For more information, visit www.ssga.com/etfs.

About State Street Global Advisors

For four decades, State Street Global Advisors has served the world’s governments, institutions and financial advisors. With a rigorous, risk-aware approach built on research, analysis and market-tested experience, we build from a breadth of index and active strategies to create cost-effective solutions. As pioneers in index and ETF investing, we are always inventing new ways to invest. As a result, we have become the world’s fourth-largest asset manager* with US $4.34 trillion† under our care.

*Pensions & Investments Research Center, as of 12/31/22.

†This figure is presented as of March 31, 2024 and includes ETF AUM of $1,360.89 billion USD of which approximately $65.87 billion USD is in gold assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated. Please note all AUM is unaudited.

1 State Street Global Advisors, Bloomberg Finance L.P., as of April 30, 2024.

2 ETFs managed by State Street Global Advisors have the oldest inception dates within the US, Hong Kong, Australia, and Singapore. State Street Global Advisors launched the first ETF in the US on January 22, 1993; launched the first ETF in Hong Kong on November 11, 1999; launched the first ETF in Australia on August 24, 2001; and launched the first ETF in Singapore on April 11, 2002.

