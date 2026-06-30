State Street Aktie
WKN: 864777 / ISIN: US8574771031
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30.06.2026 13:45:01
State Street Tech ETF Faces Off With Roundhill Generative AI Fund
State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT:XLK) provides low-cost U.S. technology exposure, while Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEMKT:CHAT) focuses on higher-cost, research-driven investments in the global generative artificial intelligence theme.Investors seeking technology exposure may weigh a legacy sector fund against a thematic newcomer. XLK tracks a diversified index of U.S. tech giants, whereas CHAT targets the specific infrastructure and software driving the expansion of artificial intelligence across global markets.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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