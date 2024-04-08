State Street’s Research Team Announces Academic Partnership with Daniel Drezner of The Fletcher School, expanding Markets Research Capabilities in Arena of Geopolitical Risk

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced a new partnership with Daniel W. Drezner, Professor of International Politics at The Fletcher School, the graduate school of global affairs at Tufts University, as its newest academic partner to provide counsel and fresh perspective for clients seeking to navigate the growing complexities of geopolitical risk.

Mr. Drezner will partner with State Street Associates, the firm’s hub for partnerships with academics and fintech start-ups, which powers its award-winning markets research platform for foreign exchange trading, equities trading, and securities lending clients. The partnership will further build on State Street’s existing suite of capabilities that help investors identify emerging risks, including analytics from longtime partner, MediaStats, which uses large language and artificial intelligence models to synthesize information from millions of digital and social media posts as well as GeoQuant, which combines data science and human expertise to quantify a broad spectrum of geopolitical risks.

"We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Professor Drezner as his extensive experience in international economics, coupled with his deep understanding of global politics, will further enhance our ability to deliver incisive analysis on geopolitics," said Will Kinlaw, head of research for State Street Global Markets. "Our clients are increasingly contemplating the risk of ongoing and potential conflicts around the world as well as several high-stakes, national elections."

Prior to his role at Tufts University, Professor Drezner served as an international economist for the U.S. Treasury Department and as a professor at renowned universities in the U.S. He is a regular contributor to numerous publications including the Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Politico, and Foreign Affairs. Additionally, he is the author of seven acclaimed books, including All Politics is Global and Theories of International Politics and Zombies.

"I am honoured to collaborate with State Street Associates as its newest academic partner,” said Professor Drezner. "This collaboration presents an exciting opportunity to combine my research and expertise with State Street's innovative tools to provide actionable insights for trading and lending clients navigating the complexities of geopolitical risk."

As part of his engagement with State Street, Professor Drezner will be a featured speaker at the 2024 Markets & Financing Research Conference. He will also participate in client webinars and offer individual consultations with select clients.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $41.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $4.1 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2023, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 46,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2023, includes approximately $64 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

© 2024 State Street Corporation

6533234.1.1.GBL.RTL

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240408129329/en/