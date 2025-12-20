Aktie
Statistically, This Is the Worst Age to Claim Social Security Benefits if You Want to Maximize Your Lifetime Income
This has been a special year for Social Security beneficiaries. For the first time in the program's storied history, the average monthly retired-worker benefit surpassed $2,000. What's more, 2026 will mark the fifth consecutive year that Social Security's annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) has hit at least 2.5%. This was last achieved nearly three decades ago.These achievements matter because most retirees rely on their Social Security income, in some capacity, to cover their expenses. Nearly a quarter-century of annual surveys from Gallup have shown that 80% to 90% of retirees need their monthly payout to make ends meet. In other words, Social Security income is a necessity, not a luxury, for most retired-worker beneficiaries. This means getting as much as possible out of Social Security takes on heightened importance for future generations of retirees.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
