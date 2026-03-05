Pool Aktie
05.03.2026 05:22:51
Steadfast Capital Liquidates Pool Corporation Position With $156 Million Exit
According to a Feb. 17, 2026, SEC filing, Steadfast Capital Management LP reported the sale of its entire Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) holding -- a reduction of 504,418 shares. The estimated transaction value was approximately $156.40 million, calculated using the quarter’s average share price. The quarter-end position value for Pool Corporation decreased by $156.40 million, encompassing both the share sale and any price changes during the period.The fund sold out of Pool Corporation, taking the position from 2.7% of its AUM in the prior quarter to zero.As of March 4, 2026, Pool Corporation shares were priced at $220.31, down 36.0% over the prior year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 53 percentage points.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
