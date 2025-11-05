STERIS Aktie

WKN DE: A2PGLV / ISIN: IE00BFY8C754

05.11.2025 23:54:01

STERIS Plc Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - STERIS plc (STE) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $191.9 million, or $1.94 per share. This compares with $150.0 million, or $1.51 per share, last year.

Excluding items, STERIS plc reported adjusted earnings of $244.5 million or $2.47 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.35 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.9% to $1.460 billion from $1.328 billion last year.

STERIS plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $191.9 Mln. vs. $150.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.94 vs. $1.51 last year. -Revenue: $1.460 Bln vs. $1.328 Bln last year.

