07.06.2023 18:30:00

Stevanato Group Announces Change in Ex-Dividend Date for its Dividend

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery, and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, announced today that it has changed the previously announced ex-dividend date of June 5, 2023 for its cash dividend of EUR 0.054 per share, payable on July 17, 2023, to comply with New York Stock Exchange rules. The new ex-dividend date for the dividend will be June 7, 2023, and the record date remains June 6, 2023. The dividend will continue to be payable on July 17, 2023.

About Stevanato Group

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group’s core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value added solutions to clients.

For more information, please visit www.stevanatogroup.com.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. Az nominativa

Anleger agieren angesichts erwarteter Leitzinserhöhungen vorsichtig: ATX und DAX schwächer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen bewegen sich in der Verlustzone
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt stehen vor einer schwächeren Eröffnung in den vorletzten Handelstag der Woche. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigen sich am Donnerstag mit schwächerer Tendenz.

