Stevanato Group Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries today announced that all resolutions proposed to the Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM”) held virtually on May 22, 2024, have passed.

Details of the resolutions submitted to, and approved by, the AGM are included in the explanatory report prepared by the Board of Directors of the Company, which is available on the Company’s corporate website at https://ir.stevanatogroup.com/.

Shareholders approved, among other things, the annual financial statements for the financial year ended on December 31, 2023 and the allocation of annual net profits for the year, including a distribution of dividends in the amount of EUR 0.053 for each outstanding Class A and ordinary share of the Company, net of the treasury shares.

A Board of Directors consisting of twelve members was appointed, comprising Sergio Stevanato, Franco Stevanato, Madhavan Balachandran, Fabrizio Bonanni, Fabio Buttignon, William Federici, Donald Eugene Morel Jr., Franco Moro, Alvise Spinazzi and Paola Vezzaro (who were also members of the previous board), together with Karen Flynn and Luciano Santel (who are newly appointed).

In addition, shareholders granted to the Board of Directors – due to the expiration of the existing authorizations – a new authorization for the purchase and the disposal of ordinary and Class A treasury shares for the period and purposes indicated in the explanatory report.

Further information regarding the AGM is available on the investors’ section of Stevanato Group’s corporate website at https://ir.stevanatogroup.com/, including the full text of the AGM notice, explanatory report and other AGM materials.

Shareholders may request a hard copy of AGM materials, free of charge, by emailing legal@stevanatogroup.com.

