28.05.2024 13:32:23
Stevanato Group Appoints Franco Stevanato To Succeed Franco Moro As CEO
(RTTNews) - Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN), a drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions provider, announced Tuesday that its Board of Directors has appointed Franco Stevanato, a current director and the Executive Chairman of the Company, as its new Chief Executive Officer.
Stevanato is succeeding as Chief Executive Officer Franco Moro, whose employment agreement will continue through June 30, 2024. Moro will remain on the Company's Board of Directors.
Stevanato has held the position of Executive Chairman since 2021 and he previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Stevanato Group from 1998 to 2021. He is responsible for leading the Company's global expansion over the last two decades and leading the Company through its initial public offering.
