Tilray Brands Aktie

Tilray Brands für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41VMJ / ISIN: US88688T2096

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.12.2025 23:00:38

Stock Market Today, Dec. 16: Tilray Brands Surges 27.5% After Trump Signals Possible Marijuana Reclassification

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY), global medical cannabis producer, closed Tuesday’s session at $13.94, up 27.54%. Trading volume reached 46.8 million shares, about 525% above its three-month average of 8.9 million shares.Tuesday’s move tracked a sector-wide cannabis rally after President Donald Trump signaled he is considering an executive order to reclassify marijuana. Investors are watching potential U.S. policy changes that could meaningfully impact industry growth. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.26% to 6,799, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) added 0.23% to finish at 23,111. Within the sector, cannabis-focused peers Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) rose 10.24% and 3.61%, underscoring how U.S. rescheduling speculation is lifting the group.Today's jump has Tilray shares approaching a two-month high. Investors are betting that President Trump's comment that he is "strongly" considering reclassifying marijuana from a Schedule I to a Schedule III drug has investors pouring into cannabis names. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tilray Brands (ex Aphria)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Tilray Brands (ex Aphria)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tilray Brands (ex Aphria) 12,80 7,96% Tilray Brands (ex Aphria)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 50
14.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 50: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.12.25 KW 50: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
12.12.25 KW 50: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX ohne klare Richtung -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren am Mittwoch seitwärts. In Fernost dominierten die Bullen das Börsengeschehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen