Stock Market Today, Dec. 22: D-Wave Quantum Jumps After Announcing CES 2026 Commercial Technology Showcase
D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS), a quantum computing systems and services developer, closed Monday’s session at $32.1, up 19.71%. D-Wave Quantum IPO'd in 2020 and has grown 216% since going public. Trading volume reached 62.6 million shares, 28% above its three-month average of 48.9 million shares.Monday’s move followed news that D-Wave Quantum will showcase its commercial quantum technology at CES 2026, and investors are watching whether real-world use cases can sustain demand into 2026.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.64% to finish at 6,878, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 0.52% to close at 23,429. Within Quantum Computing, industry peers IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) rose 11.08% and 13.26%, respectively, as quantum names tracked sector-wide optimism about commercialization and new system launches.Investors have been scrambling to figure out which, if any, quantum computing stocks could be the big winners in coming years. D-Wave differentiates itself with its leading Advantage2 quantum annealing system. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
