Gaming Innovation Group Aktie
WKN: A0EAX6 / ISIN: US4593781051
|
29.12.2025 23:21:50
Stock Market Today, Dec. 29: Nio Rises on CEO Forecast for Over $4 Billion in Fourth Quarter Vehicle Sales
Nio (NYSE:NIO), which designs and sells electric vehicles, including sedans and SUVs, closed Monday's session at $5.34, up 4.71% on the day. Nio IPO'd in 2018 and has fallen 19% since going public. Trading volume reached 68.1 million shares, nearly 28% above its three-month average of 53.4 million shares.Monday’s action followed premarket focus on Nio's deeper battery reliance on Contemporary Amperex Technology (OTC:CYAT.Y) and a bullish CEO sales outlook. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.33% to 6,907, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 0.50% to 23,474. Within the automotive industry, shares of sector rivals Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) dropped 3.27% and 1.61%, respectively.Nio has expanded its offerings by introducing two new brands, launching the mass-market brand Onvo and a new premium compact brand, Firefly, last year. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gaming Innovation Groupmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.