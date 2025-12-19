Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
19.12.2025 15:08:00
Stock Market Update: Is the AI Bubble About to Pop?
We have seen a broad rotation out of AI stocks in recent weeks with stocks like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), and other notable companies seeing shares fall substantially. Is this a rebalancing or is this investors seeing value to start the new year in 2026?In today's video we will look at my thoughts centering around AI stocks in general and my plan for the portfolio moving forward.Watch this short video to learn more, consider subscribing to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
