Stock Split Watch: Could This Unstoppable Growth Stock Be Next?
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has had a tumultuous year. The pharmaceutical giant lagged the market for much of it, due to worse-than-expected financial results and a clinical setback.However, the Eli Lilly has roared back and is up 32% year to date. The stock price now exceeds $1,000, which could potentially make the drugmaker a candidate for a stock split, a move that would attract even more attention to the company. Should investors expect it to announce a stock split anytime soon?While stock splits don't strengthen a company's underlying business, corporations do them for several reasons. One is to keep the price of their shares within a "reasonable" window that makes it attractive to most investors. A stock priced at, say, $100,000 per share is likely to discourage many buyers from even considering it.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
