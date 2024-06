Stock-Split Watch: Is ASML Holding Next?

Artificial intelligence tailwinds have pushed technology stocks higher; some have begun splitting their stock. AI chip kingpin Nvidia executed a 10-for-1 split in May, while Broadcom announced it will do the same in July.Although the company doesn't receive as much attention as other AI stocks, ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) belongs squarely in the mix. The company builds lithography machines, a vital tool for manufacturing chips.Like other AI stocks, ASML's share price has risen quite steeply. Shares have surpassed $1,000 and are near all-time highs. So, is a stock split in ASML's future?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel