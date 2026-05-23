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Strategy Aktie

Strategy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083

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23.05.2026 14:58:01

Strategy Capital exits monday.com — a year-long selloff changes the calculus

On May 14, 2026, Strategy Capital LLC disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold out of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY), liquidating 222,388 shares in a transaction estimated at $21.34 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated May 14, 2026, Strategy Capital LLC sold its entire holding of 222,388 shares in monday.com during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $21.34 million, calculated using the average share price for the period. The fund reported no shares of MNDY at quarter-end.monday.com is a technology company specializing in cloud-based work management solutions, enabling organizations to streamline operations and collaborate efficiently at scale. The company's modular platform allows users to customize workflows, supporting a wide range of business functions from project management to CRM. With a strong international presence and a focus on product flexibility, monday.com leverages its scalable SaaS model to drive recurring revenue and maintain a competitive edge in the enterprise software market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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