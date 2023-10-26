Successful Entry Into Service of the EUTELSAT KONNECT VHTS Satellite, Driving Connectivity Growth

Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris / London Stock exchange: ETL) announces today the successful entry into service of its state-of-the-art EUTELSAT KONNECT VHTS Very High Throughput Satellite, at the 2.7°E orbital position.

EUTELSAT KONNECT VHTS, a very high throughput satellite built by Thales Alenia Space, will provide fixed, mobile and government connectivity across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. Delivering 230 beams and with a Ka-band capacity of 500 Gbps, EUTELSAT KONNECT VHTS is the largest geostationary satellite to date in Europe. It embarks the most powerful on-board digital processor ever put in orbit, offering capacity allocation flexibility, optimal spectrum use, and progressive ground network deployment.

This state-of-the-art satellite, with capacity seven times that of the previous generation EUTELSAT KONNECT, enters service with several major committed customers, namely Orange -- via its Nordnet affiliate for the French coverage, Telecom Italia Mobile over Italy, and Thales Alenia Space to serve notably government connectivity services. Totaling c.€450m, these commitments underpin Eutelsat Group’s revenue growth objectives in the coming years.

Eutelsat Group CEO Eva Berneke commented: "The entry into service of the state-of-the-art EUTELSAT KONNECT VHTS is an important milestone for the Group, showcasing once again our leadership in innovation, and our commitment to bringing connectivity to the next level in Europe to help bridge the digital divide. With its ability to accommodate joint GEO-LEO services, specifically in zones where demand is highly concentrated, EUTELSAT KONNECT VHTS represents a key asset in the Group’s offering going forward. Moreover, its substantial precommitments are a testament to the significant demand for satellite connectivity, even in developed markets.”

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Group is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The Group was formed through the combination of Eutelsat and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 36 Geostationary satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites.

The Group addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services.

Eutelsat Group’s unique suite of in-orbit and on-ground assets enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and Eutelsat Group employs more than 1,700 from 50 different nationalities. The Group is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

