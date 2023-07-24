Successful entry into service of the multi-mission EUTELSAT 10B satellite

Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) announces the successful entry into service of the multi-mission high-capacity EUTELSAT 10B satellite at the 10°East orbital position.

Responding to strong growth in demand for mobile connectivity, EUTELSAT 10B is carrying two multi-beam High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) Ku-band payloads: a payload covering the North Atlantic corridor, Europe, the Mediterranean basin, and the Middle East, offering significant throughput in the busiest air and sea traffic zones, and a second payload to extend coverage across the Atlantic Ocean, Africa, and the Indian Ocean.

Firm multi-year capacity commitments are secured with several leading maritime and in-flight connectivity service providers, - and discussions are well advanced with others. These partners, such as Panasonic and Intelsat, will rely on EUTELSAT 10B to provide ships and airlines with mobile connectivity services, in air and at sea, for passengers and crews.

EUTELSAT 10B will also cater Eutelsat ADVANCE services, a global network of unparalleled coverage providing high-end connectivity to users beyond the range of terrestrial networks, through an innovative satellite network-as-a-service experience.

Cyril Dujardin, General Manager for the Connectivity Business Unit, said: "EUTELSAT 10B satellite will boost our global connectivity services with High Throughput capacity, to meet increasing in-flight and maritime demand. EUTELSAT 10B’s Ku-band payload complements the Ka-band of the EUTELSAT KONNECT VHTS satellite, that will enter into service progressively in Autumn, reflecting our ability to serve our customers in both Ka- and Ku-bands with the best-in-class space assets. Moreover, this satellite brings innovative new resources that will be able to complement Eutelsat’s GEO-LEO offering.”

EUTELSAT 10B is also carrying two widebeam payloads in C-band and in Ku-band to ensure continuity of the video services on the EUTELSAT 10A satellite, whose operational life is scheduled to end later this year. The 10° East location that EUTELSAT 10B occupies has been operated by Eutelsat since 1987 and provides unrivalled coverage of Europe, the Middle East and Africa for video services. Historic clients such as Arqiva and Eurovision will be able to benefit from the newest resources and enhanced services at 10° East.

Laurence Delpy, General Manager for the Video Business Unit, said: "With EUTELSAT 10B we are bringing the newest resources and enhanced services to 10° East, one of Eutelsat’s long-standing, leading orbital locations and a key position for professional video networks. Satellite maintains an integral role in the media supply chain, particularly to support the live transmission of major news and sporting events. Our clients can look forward to an ever-better service with this powerful new satellite.”

EUTELSAT 10B is an all-electric satellite with a powerful 5th generation digital transparent processor, offering capacity allocation flexibility and an optimal spectrum use. Built by Thales Alenia Space and based on the Spacebus NEO platform, the satellite was launched on 23 November 2022 from Cape Canaveral, Florida. A state-of-the-art technological mastery, on a par with the coming EUTELSAT KONNECT VHTS satellite, EUTELSAT10B brings unparalleled cutting-edge in-orbit assets to Eutelsat’s fleet.

