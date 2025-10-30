Sun Country Airlines Holdings Aktie

WKN DE: A2QRFX / ISIN: US8666831057

30.10.2025 04:51:26

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (SNCY) released a profit for third quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.55 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $2.34 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.70 million or $0.07 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.4% to $255.54 million from $249.47 million last year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.55 Mln. vs. $2.34 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.03 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue: $255.54 Mln vs. $249.47 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $270 Mln - $280 Mln

