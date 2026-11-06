SunCar Technology Announces $10 Mln Share Repurchase Program, Stock Up

(RTTNews) - SunCar Technology Group Inc. (SDA) announced on Friday, that its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $10 million of its outstanding Class A ordinary shares over the next three months.

The company plans to fund the buybacks through a combination of cash on hand and cash generated from operations. Repurchases may be made through open-market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or other permitted methods, subject to applicable securities regulations and market conditions.

SunCar said the program reflects its confidence in its long-term growth prospects. The timing and number of shares repurchased will depend on market conditions, regulatory requirements and other factors.

SDA is currently trading at $0.3424, up $0.1882 or 122.05 percent on the Nasdaq.