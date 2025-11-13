SUNeVision Wins Gold Stevie® Award for Technology Excellence



MEGA IDC Project Team Honoured as Technology Team of the Year, Infrastructure HONG KONG SAR - SUNeVision Holdings Ltd. ("SUNeVision"; SEHK: 1686), the largest data centre provider in Hong Kong and the technology arm of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited ("SHKP"), has been honoured with the ® Award in the 2025 Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, earning the top distinction in the Technology Team of the Year – Infrastructure. This global award recognises the remarkable achievements of the company's project team in building the state-of-the-art data centre, MEGA IDC, while setting new benchmarks for digital infrastructure development.



The Project Team Behind MEGA IDC

At the heart of MEGA IDC's success is a team of highly skilled professionals who transformed a bold vision into world-class infrastructure. The project team, comprising specialists across design, engineering, construction, operations, and other disciplines, received this prestigious recognition for their exceptional expertise and unwavering commitment to data centre excellence.



In 2018, the land parcel was successfully acquired for building MEGA IDC, adjacent to MEGA Plus to form a hyperscale cluster in Tseung Kwan O. Over the years, the team worked tirelessly to construct MEGA IDC, a facility purpose-built for the AI era and designed to meet the stringent requirements for power resilience, scalability and uptime performance. Their dedication led to the successful launch of Phase One in 2024, delivering 50MW of power capacity and receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback from customers. In response to the escalating market needs, Phase Two was initiated this year to further expand the capacity. The full build-out across three phases will support over 180MW of IT load and is poised to become Hong Kong's largest hyperscale data centre.



The trend towards AI is driving a fundamental shift in data centre design, and MEGA IDC is fully built with advanced AI-ready specifications. Equipped with seven on-premises 132kV 75MVA transformers and multiple backup power systems, the facility is engineered to deliver high-quality power to support high-density AI workloads. It can accommodate IT loads exceeding 40kW per rack and is optimised to host the most advanced server chips. The building is fully prepared for liquid-cooling, ensuring efficient dissipation of massive heat. The data centre adopts a modular architectural design which features 5.7m slab-to-slab height and 20kPA floor loading capacity, providing ample vertical space.



Navigating Challenges Through Teamwork

The successful delivery of MEGA IDC stands as a testament to the synergy of cross-functional teams in completing one of Hong Kong's most advanced hyperscale projects, despite facing global headwinds. MEGA IDC was developed during a period of supply chain disruptions and raw material shortages, further exacerbated by demanding project timeline. Yet, the team remained steadfast in navigating these constraints. They accelerated development by working with construction partners to secure bulk procurement and centralised storage of equipment, re-sequencing critical activities, and implementing real-time contingency planning. These strategic measures helped mitigate delays without compromising on quality.



As a result of the team's efforts, MEGA IDC is fully equipped with the critical infrastructure and scalable capacity to support AI-driven hyperscale deployments.

Hashtag: #SUNeVision

SUNeVision forms MEGA Campus by extending the connectivity edge from highly connected MEGA-i to other high-tier data centres, including MEGA Gateway, MEGA IDC, MEGA Plus and MEGA Two. Facilities on MEGA Campus are interconnected through a dedicated dark fibre network and around 15,000 cross-connects. Together with City PoPs of major submarine cables in our facilities, we enable our customers for direct connections to multi-cloud platforms and multi-cloud exchanges with the best connectivity in town. The addition of cable landing stations HKIS-1 and HKIS-2 to our data centre portfolio will provide a one-stop-solution to cable owners and users, strengthening our position as the leading connectivity hub in Asia. We are committed to supporting Hong Kong as a regional information hub and a strategic gateway to mainland China.



For more information, please visit SUNeVision's website, LinkedIn or WeChat.

