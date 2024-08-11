|
11.08.2024 09:51:00
Super Micro Computer Just Made a Game-Changing Move. Here's What You Need to Know.
As this earnings season has shown, large companies continue to invest heavily in AI. But one problem has been the massive electricity needs of these power-hungry AI servers. And with even higher-powered AI chips coming next year, this problem is set to compound.To alleviate AI's massive power needs, data center operators are just starting to adopt direct liquid cooling (DLC) for AI server racks, as opposed to the traditional air-cooled racks used in the vast majority of data centers today.Liquid-cooled data centers made up only about 1% of the market heading into this year but are now set to take off, perhaps leading to a big upheaval in the fast-growing AI server industry. With its long history of leading in new energy-efficient technologies, it's no surprise that Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) is positioning itself to dominate this industry disruption.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Super Micro Computer Incmehr Nachrichten
|
09.08.24
|S&P 500-Titel Super Micro Computer-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Super Micro Computer von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
08.08.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 beginnt Sitzung weit in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 verbucht letztendlich Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.24
|Mittwochshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verliert zum Ende des Mittwochshandels (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.24
|Super Micro-Aktie wegen Ausblick tiefrot: Super Micro verzeichnet Gewinnsprung - Aktiensplit kommt (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 fällt am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.24
|Optimismus in New York: S&P 500 legt zu (finanzen.at)