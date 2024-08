Super Micro Computer Just Made a Game-Changing Move. Here's What You Need to Know.

As this earnings season has shown, large companies continue to invest heavily in AI. But one problem has been the massive electricity needs of these power-hungry AI servers. And with even higher-powered AI chips coming next year, this problem is set to compound.To alleviate AI's massive power needs, data center operators are just starting to adopt direct liquid cooling (DLC) for AI server racks, as opposed to the traditional air-cooled racks used in the vast majority of data centers today.Liquid-cooled data centers made up only about 1% of the market heading into this year but are now set to take off, perhaps leading to a big upheaval in the fast-growing AI server industry. With its long history of leading in new energy-efficient technologies, it's no surprise that Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) is positioning itself to dominate this industry disruption.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool