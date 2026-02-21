Super Micro Computer Aktie
WKN DE: A40MRM / ISIN: US86800U3023
|
21.02.2026 17:30:00
Super Micro Computer Stock Could Double, But Only if Management Fixes This
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) is riding massive AI demand with triple-digit revenue growth, but margin compression is the key battleground. If profitability stabilizes and execution stays clean, the path to $64 becomes realistic. If not, expectations could reset fast. The next few quarters may define the entire story.Stock prices used were the market prices of Feb. 13, 2026. The video was published on Feb. 20, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
