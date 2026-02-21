Super Micro Computer Aktie

Super Micro Computer für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40MRM / ISIN: US86800U3023

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
21.02.2026 17:30:00

Super Micro Computer Stock Could Double, But Only if Management Fixes This

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) is riding massive AI demand with triple-digit revenue growth, but margin compression is the key battleground. If profitability stabilizes and execution stays clean, the path to $64 becomes realistic. If not, expectations could reset fast. The next few quarters may define the entire story.Stock prices used were the market prices of Feb. 13, 2026. The video was published on Feb. 20, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Super Micro Computer Inc

mehr Nachrichten