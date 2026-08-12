Super Micro Computer Stock Surges 15%

(RTTNews) - Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) shares rose $4.71, or 14.91 percent, to $36.31 on Wednesday, possibly following the company's strong fourth-quarter results reported Tuesday, which showed a sharp increase in profit and revenue driven by demand for AI infrastructure.

The stock opened at $34.99 and traded between $33.94 and $37.17 during the session on the Nasdaq. It has traded in a 52-week range of $19.48 to $58.78. Trading volume reached 65.28 million shares, compared with an average daily volume of 53.92 million shares.

Net income rose to $1.17 billion, or $1.62 per share, from $195.2 million, or $0.31 per share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings increased to $1.70 per share from $0.41, while revenue nearly doubled to $11.12 billion from $5.76 billion.