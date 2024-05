Surgery Partners Boosts FY24 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, surgical facility owner Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) raised its revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full-year 2024.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects revenues of at least $3.05 billion and adjusted EBITDA of at least $505 million.

Previously, the company expected revenues to be greater than $3.0 billion, and adjusted EBITDA to be greater than $495 million.

On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $3.0 billion for the year.

