|
25.12.2025 08:51:16
Suzuki Nov. Global Production Rises
(RTTNews) - Suzuki (SZKMF.PK, SZKMY.PK, 7269.T) published its November 2025 Automobile Production, Sales, and Export Figures. November 2025 Global production was 307,772 units compared to 269,674 units, last year. The company said it posted record-high production for November mainly owing to record-high overseas production for November. Production in Japan for the month was 77,224 units compared to 86,523 units, last year. The company said its Japan production decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for both domestic and exports.
For the month of November, Global sales were 292,259 units compared to 266,334 units, last year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!