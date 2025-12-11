SWEF: Tenth Capital Distribution

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF)

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited

(the “Company” or “SEREF”)

Tenth Capital Distribution of £30 Million

The Board of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is pleased to announce the Company’s tenth capital distribution of £30 million, funded by the repayment in full of the Industrial Estate, UK loan investment received in November 2025.

Tenth Capital Distribution

The Board has decided to make a tenth capital distribution totalling c. £30 million (after expenses) to SEREF shareholders by way of a compulsory partial redemption of shares at a price of £0.9674 per share (being the last published NAV per share prior to this announcement) (the “Compulsory Redemption”). The amount applied to the Compulsory Redemption is after the deduction of costs and expenses which are expected to be circa £10,000.

Shareholder Information

The Compulsory Redemption will be effected pro rata to holdings on the share register as at the close of business on 18 December 2025 (the "Redemption Date"), being the record date for the Compulsory Redemption. Circa 57 per cent of the Company’s issued share capital will be redeemed on the Redemption Date (the “Redemption Ratio”). Fractions of shares produced by the Redemption Ratio will not be redeemed, so the number of shares to be compulsorily redeemed from each shareholder will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares.

Payments of redemption monies are expected to be effected either through CREST (in the case of shares held in uncertificated form) or by cheque (in the case of shares held in certificated form) by 24 December 2025. Any certificates currently in circulation will be superseded by a new certificate which will be distributed to certificated shareholders by 24 December 2025.

The Company currently has 54,215,697 shares in issue. All of the shares redeemed on the Redemption Date will be cancelled and accordingly will thereafter be incapable of transfer by shareholders or reissue by the Company.

The shares will be disabled in CREST after close of business on the Redemption Date and the existing ISIN number, GG00BW5S7K10, (the "Old ISIN") will expire. The new ISIN number, GG00BW9KGG29, (the "New ISIN") in respect of the remaining shares which have not been compulsorily redeemed will be enabled and available for transactions from 8.00 a.m. on 19 December 2025, which is also the Ex-date for the Compulsory Redemption. The share price TIDM, “SWEF.L”, will remain unchanged. For the period up to and including the Redemption Date, shares will be traded under the Old ISIN and as such, a purchaser of such shares may have a market claim for a proportion of the redemption proceeds following the activation of the New ISIN. CREST will automatically transfer any open transactions as at the Redemption Date to the New ISIN.

John Whittle, Chairman of the Company commented:

“The Company’s managed wind-down continues in an orderly fashion and at pace, as demonstrated by today’s announcement of a further £30 million to be distributed to shareholders. There now remain just two loan investments in the portfolio and we will provide updates on these as soon as we can. I would like to thank our shareholders for their ongoing support.”

For further information, please contact:

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary

Duke Le Prevost

T: +44 (0) 203 5303 660

E: starwood@apexgroup.com

Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Starwood Capital Group.