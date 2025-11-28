28.11.2025 19:40:47

Swiss Market Ends Flat

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market's benchmark SMI ended roughly flat on Friday after spending much of the day's trading session slightly below the flat line.

It was a mixed session for stocks with investors mostly staying cautious, digesting a batch of economic data and evincing no big interest in making significant moves.

The SMI, which moved in a tight range between 12,799.79 and 12,854.28, settled with a small gain of 2.91 points or 0.02% at 12,833.96.

Amrize climbed nearly 2%. Givaudan and SGS gained 1.71% and 1.65%, respectively. ABB gained 1.05% and Sandoz Group added nearly 1%.

VAT Group, Lonza Group, UBS Group, Galderma Group and Schindler Ps posted modest gains.

Swisscom and Julius Baer both settled lower by 1.2%. Roche Holding, Sonova, Geberit, Swiss Re and Lindt & Spruengli lost 0.25 to 0.6%.

Data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed Switzerland's economy contracted in the third quarter as the front-loading effects linked to the US trade policy faded.

Gross domestic product shrank 0.5% sequentially, reversing a 0.2% rise in the second quarter. The SECO confirmed the estimate published on November 17.

A measure signaling future turning points in the Swiss economy strengthened further in November to the highest level in eight months, the results of a survey by the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed.

The economic barometer rose to 101.7 in November from 101.5 in October. Moreover, the indicator continues to remain above its medium-term average of 100, indicating a steady outlook for the Swiss economy.

