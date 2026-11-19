(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended notably lower on Thursday, in line with markets across Europe, as early buoyancy over Anthropic's record IPO offering subsided quickily and investors turned cautious due to escalating geopolitical tensions.

The benchmark SMI, which spent just a few minutes above the flat line slightly after the opening bell, ended the day with a loss of 164.28 points or 1.1% at 14,721.84, the session's low.

Novartis closed down 3.2% after updating its mid-term guidance, indicating a 5% compound annual growth rate for net sales from 2026 to 2031 on a forex-adjusted basis. The revised outlook fell short of the 5% - 6% forex-adjusted CAGR the company projected last year for 2025- 2030.

Schindler Ps ended down 4.1% and Lindt & Spruengli closed lower by 3%. Nestle, Sika, Swisscom, Galderma Group and Swiss Re closed down 1.4%-1.9%. Zurich Insurance, Helvetia Baloise Holding and Roche lost 1%-1.2%. Holcim, Givaudan and Partners Group posted moderate losses.

Alcon gained 1.6%. Richemont, Sonova and Logitech International gained nearly 1%. Straumann Holding, SGS, Amrize and ABB advanced 0.3%-0.7%.

In economic news, Switzerland's foreign trade surplus increased in October as exports grew faster than imports, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed.

The trade surplus climbed to CHF 3.2 billion in October from CHF 1.2 billion in September. In real terms, exports climbed 2.4% monthly in October, and imports were 0.7% higher.

Separate official data from the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry showed that watch exports rose 9.1% annually in October, driven largely by increased demand for steel and bimetallic watches.

Data from the Federal Statistical Office showed industrial production in Switzerland rose by 0.8% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2026, slowing sharply from a 5.5% growth in the previous quarter. On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, industrial production fell by 4%, reversing a downwardly revised 9% increase in the preceding period.