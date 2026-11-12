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12.11.2026 20:02:50
Swiss Market Ends Moderately Higher
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market closed on a firm note on Thursday after moving in a narrow range modestly above the flat line throught the session session.
The benchmark SMI, which advanced to 15,200.17 a few minutes after the opening bell, ended the session with a gain of 95.57 points or 0.63% at 15,149.43.
Zurich Insurance gained 1.4%. For the nine-month period to September 30, the company's Property & Casualty business reported gross written premiums of $42.138 billion, higher than $38.916 billion in the same period last year. Insurance revenue from the Property & Casualty business moved up to $38.630 billion from $35.801 billion in the previous year.
Sandoz Group and Logitech International gained 2.1% and 1.9%, respectively. Alcon, Roche, Novartis and Swiss Re moved up 1%-1.4%.
Swiss Life Holding, Swisscom, Amrize, Kuehne + Nagel, Lindt & Spruengli, Nestle, Geberit and Straumann gained 0.6%-1%.
Partners Group shed 3.1%. VAT Group and Sonova ended lower by 1.75% and 1.7%, respectively.
UBS Group ended 1.1% down. ABB, Julius Baer and Galderma Group also closed weak.
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