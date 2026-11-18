(RTTNews) - After opening flat and then moving slightly above the flat line till noon, the Switzerland market's benchmark SMI retreated and kept moving down till the end of the session on Wednesday.

Worries about inflation and interest rates, and falling commodity prices rendered the mood bearish.

The SMI ended the day with a loss of 89.92 points or 0.6% at 14,886.12, slightly off the day's low.

Julius Baer shed a little over 2%. Sandoz Group ended down 1.8%, while Helvetia Baloise Holding, Zurich Insurance, Novartis and UBS Group dropped 1.3%-1.6%.

Swiss Life Holding, Schindler Ps, Swiss Re, Swisscom, Geberit, Nestle, Partners Group and Kuehne + Nagel also closed weak.

Logitech International climbed nearly 3%. Richemont gained 1.45% and Sonovia avanced 1.05%. Alcon, Straumann Holding, Lonza Group, Holcim and VAT Group posted modest gains.