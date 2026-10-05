Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - Save for a minute or two early on in the day, the Switzerland stock market's benchmark index SMI stayed positive right through the trading session on Monday thanks to strong and sustained buying at several counters.

The SMI, which advanced to 13,813.38, settled with a gain of 42.61 points or 0.31% at 13,703.53. The index touched a low of 13,654.16 in the session.

Sandoz Group climbed about 2.2%. Straumann Holding and Lonza Group moved up by about 1.9% and 1.63%, respectively.

VAT Group, Julius Baer, Sonova, UBS Group, Helvetia Baloise Holding and Richemont gained 1%-1.5%. Roche climbed nearly 1%.

Swiss Life Holdings, Partners Group, Givaudan, Galderma Group, Alcon and Holcim also ended higher.

SIKA drifted down 4.8% despite raising its annual sales-growth outlook after reporting ?better-than-expected first-half revenue.

Logitech International and Kuehne + Nagel closed lower by 2.2% and 2%, respectively. Lindt & Spruengli shed nearly 1%, while Geberit, SGS, Amrize and Nestle ended down 0.4%-0.7%.