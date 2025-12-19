|
19.12.2025 19:20:45
Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher As Stocks Rise In The Final Hour
(RTTNews) - After some positive moments till about an hour after the opening bell Friday morning, and a subsequent long spell in negative territory, the Swiss market climbed higher in the final hour to close on a firm note.
The benchmark SMI settled with a gain of 35.77 points or 0.27% at 13,171.85.
Roche Holding climbed 1.88%. Julius Baer, ABB, Zurich Insurance, Swisscom, Holcim and Novartis gained 0.7 to 1%. Swiss Re and Lonza Group posted modest gains.
Logitech International ended nearly 2% down. Amrize drifted down 1.7%, while Nestle, Swatch Group, Galderma Group and Partners closed weak by 1 to 1.4%.
Data from the Swiss National Bank showed Switzerland's current account surplus widened sharply to CHF 15.4 billion in the third quarter of 2025 from CHF 7.6 billion in the same period of the previous year. The primary income deficit saw improvement, narrowing to CHF 3.3 billion from CHF 9.9 billion, while the secondary income shortfall decreased to CHF 1.2 billion from CHF 5.4 billion a year earlier.
