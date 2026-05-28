28.05.2026 19:48:06

Swiss Market Ends Notably Lower

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market opened weak on Thursday and languished in negative territory right through the session as investors stayed wary of picking up stocks amid worries about Middle East tensions.

The benchmark SMI, which dropped to 13,439.59 around mid morning, ended the day with a loss of 122.65 points or 0.9% at 13,504.76, snapping a 10-day winning run.

Partners Group, Swiss Life Holding, Julius Baer, Zurich Insurance Group and Sonova lost 2%-2.5%.

Alcon and Helvetia Baloise Holding both ended nearly 2% down. Nestle, Straumann Holding, Novartis, Swiss Re, UBS Group, Geberit, SGS, VAT Group, Sika and Lindt & Spruengli lost 0.7%-1.6%.

Kuehne + Nagel, Logitech International, Sandoz Group and Lonza Group gained 1%-1.5%.

In economic news, Switzerland's non-farm payrolls rose by 0.5% year-on-year to 5.537 million in the first-quarter of 2026, accelerating from a 0.2% gain in the previous quarter, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21:43 Q1 2026: Diese Aktien hatte Carl Icahn im Portfolio
21:29 Mai 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
28.05.26 Bridgewater wettet Milliarden auf den KI-Hardware-Boom - Die zehn größten Beteiligungen im ersten Quartal
27.05.26 Commerzbank-Depot enthüllt: Diese Tech-Aktie hat Alphabet als Nummer eins abgelöst
26.05.26 Umbau bei Greenlight Capital: David Einhorn baut Warner Bros. Discovery ab und steigt kräftig bei Peloton ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Aktienindizes erzielen neue Rekorde -- ATX geht deutlich stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Freitag zu, während der deutsche Leitindex kaum vom Fleck kam. Der Dow erreicht ein neues Allzeithoch. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende überwiegend freundlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen