Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market got off to a slightly weak start on Monday but recovered soon and stayed firm right through the day's session to settle on positive note thanks to strong buying at several counters.

The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 13,000.14, settled with a gain of 45.12 points or 0.35% at 12,981.42.

Roche Holding gained about 2.2%, and Holcim gained nearly 2%. Sandoz Group climbed 2.1% after the company said that it has completed the acquisition of Just-Evotec Biologics EU SAS from Evotec SE.

UBS Group finished with a gain of 1.75%, and Logitech International ended 1.4% up. Galderma Group, ABB, Lonza Group, Kuehne + Nagel and Swiss Re gained 0.8 to 1.1%.

Swatch Group ended 2.3% down. Alcon closed lower by 1.77%, Givaudan drifted down 1.37% and Sika settled 1.25% down.

SGS, Sonova, Amrize, Richemont, Nestle and Geberit also closed weak.

Survey results from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed that confidence among Swiss consumers remained less negative in November.

The consumer confidence index rose to -34 in November from -37 in October. That was in line with expectations. In the corresponding month last year, the reading was also -37.0.

Among the four components, the economic outlook index negatively contributed, while past financial situation, financial outlook, and moment to make major purchases were higher compared to last year. The index measuring financial outlook strengthened to -28.7 from -33.1.